Nashville paramedic resigns after being charged with killing wife, father-in-law in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville paramedic has resigned a month after he was charged with the murders of his wife and father-in-law at a home in Clarksville.

Clarksville police said they arrested Matthew Konen on May 4 for the deaths of his 30-year-old wife, Rachel Konen and 62-year-old father-in-law, David Rodgers.

The two were killed the night of Jan. 20 at a residence on Westwood Drive.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department said Matthew Konen had been a paramedic with the department for four years and was hired in March 2017.

He resigned from his position on June 8, according to Pleasant.

In a statement, Pleasant previously said “when the Nashville Fire Department became aware of the incident in Clarksville involving Paramedic Matthew Konen the NFD re-assigned him to an alternate duty assignment where he was not working with the public nor responding to incidents during the ongoing investigation.”

Matthew Konen appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom Monday morning, where Clarksville Now reports he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He is expected to appear in court again on June 30.