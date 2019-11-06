Nashville paramedic arrested, accused of leaving scene of crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville paramedic, who is also a part-time Goodlettsville firefighter, is in big trouble after being arrested and accused of leaving the scene of a wreck.

It all happened late Monday night. Goodlettsville police responded to an abandoned truck found at the corner of Wren Road and Glancy Street.

Officers found a black Toyota that violently struck a stop sign and damaged an electrical pole. The airbag was deployed and there was an open bottle of wine in the truck.

The driver was nowhere to be found.

Police quickly learned the truck is registered to Dontre Doxley. The 42-year-old is a part-time Goodlettsville firefighter and a full-time Metro paramedic.

According to arrest affidavits, Doxley was seen leaving a bar where employees tell police he was “highly intoxicated” and seen getting into his black Toyota pick up truck with the firefighter tags.

The affidavit indicated that bar staff actually called the police to report the intoxicated person driving away. Upon further investigation, officers matched what they say is Doxley’s credit card bill at the bar.

The report also indicated that bar staff positively identified Doxley as the man they saw drinking and getting in the pickup truck.

Goodlettsville police told News 2 they located Doxley the next day. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Because it was the next day, police said they could not test him for DUI.

Joseph Pleasant, the public information officer for the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 that Doxley is a paramedic and joined the department in Sept. 2016.

“The arrest of Paramedic Doxley should not reflect on the other more than 1,200 personnel who serve the residents and visitors of Nashville with pride every day of the year 24 hours a day,” Pleasant explained in a statement to News 2.

So far, the Goodlettsville Fire Department has not made a public statement.

Firefighters on the scene who know Doxley said he was a good firefighter.