Nashville organizations work to restore community after rise in homicides involving children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pictures of a precious 3-year old girl depict how devastating gun violence can be.

The toddler, Jamayla Marlowe, was killed in a North Nashville shooting. Her half-sister, 2-year-old Antania Butler, was also struck, plus two adult men.

“It’s just devastating,” said Dawn Harper, CEO of the Nashville Children’s Alliance. “Our hope is to prevent senseless acts of violence from occurring. And, I think we really need to come together as a community and shed some light on what is happening and ways that we can help.”

The Nashville Children’s Alliance is one of the organizations used by the Metro Nashville Police after a child witnesses a violent crime.

“When they call us they are typically on the onset of an investigation and want a forensic interview, which is a child friendly, legally sensible interview of a child,” Harper said.

Harper says since the onset of the pandemic, they have seen an increase in violent crimes.

“Many times the child will need therapy and we have a therapy department that works closely with these children and families to help them heal and help them receive the hope that they need,’ said Harper.

Metro Police tells News 2 the 2-year old involved in Monday night’s shooting was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.