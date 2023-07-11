NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several scam alerts are being issued across Middle Tennessee.

Local law enforcement and state agencies are asking people to be on alert for fake notices and messages trying to get money, many of them targeting senior citizens.

“We get a lot of phone calls from people asking questions about, ‘Is this a scam?” said Paula Daigle with Age Well Middle Tennessee.

It’s a question Daigle said she has to answer more often than one might think. At any given moment, there are thousands of different scams going on at one time, any given month.

Older adults, oftentimes, are easy targets.

“A lot of times older adults are home alone; they are home during the day; there is a misconception that older adults are wealthy, they own their own homes. So there is some easy money there. It’s also because they are a very trusting generation,” Daigle explained.

New technology is also making it harder.

“It’s very hard and with Artificial Intelligence it’s going to be even more challenging to know what’s real and what’s not real,” Daigle said

Age Well of Middle Tennessee keeps track of some of the most common scam alerts they receive calls about. Some of the top ones include:

Call Center Fraud

Government Impersonation Scams

Malware/ Ransomware Scams

Confidence/ Romance Scams

Grandparent Scams

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, online scams surged, but now Daigle explained the deception is often coming to people’s front door.

“A lot of times because it’s coming in the mail, a lot of people are trusting that it’s real and its not necessarily, and a lot of things apply to letters as emails, misspelled words, logos that are incorrect, short to the point things. The government is not going to call you on the phone, but they might email you a letter, so that’s where they are trying to get,” warned Daigle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations’ recent ‘Crime in Tennessee’ Report showed victims of identity theft increased by more than 25% between 2021-22.

“Scammers are opportunists and they are always looking for new ways, innovative ways to steal your time, your money, and your information. It comes in flows; during the summer time we have seen an uptick in scams, and I think it’s because a lot more individuals are at home, they’re more relaxed, they’re not as alert,” said Lorneth Peters with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee.

Recent scams have been popping up across Middle Tennessee.

In Wilson County, the sheriff’s office wants the public to be alert for scammers pretending to be with the department who also reportedly leave messages using a fake callback number. The agency said the message will claim you have failed to appear in court and will try to get you to buy gift cards to get out of a warrant. The sheriff’s office said to always authenticate a call by reaching out to their office directly.

“We’ve seen a lot of scams having to do with mail, right? You’re thinking, ‘We’re going more digital. What’s with all these envelopes coming in our mail with unidentifiable organizations or companies that we think are companies we’ve known over the years such as IRS, such as our insurance companies?” explained Peters.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Revenue issued a warning about fake notices circulating. The department is urging residents to email or call them directly to speak with someone to verify the authenticity.