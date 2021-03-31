Nashville OEM releases new information regarding damage from flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Office of Emergency Management has released new information regarding damage from weekend flooding in Davidson County.

According to city leaders, over 200 homes have been assessed after people reported they were affected by the flooding.

City leaders also say the codes department assessed 229 homes; 66 have major damage and 65 have minor damage.

Four roads are still closed due to high water or damage.

The Red Cross is also housing 136 people who were impacted by the storms, city leaders say.