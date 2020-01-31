Nashville nonprofit announces support group for those who lost loved ones in traffic fatalities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lives continue to be lost in the Metro Nashville area by people trying to walk or bike throughout the city.

On Thursday, a fifth person died this year.

The nonprofit, Walk Bike Nashville, told News 2 a support group for families impacted by traffic fatalities will be launching next month.

Jessica Rinne with Walk Bike Nashville said, “We want to be able to provide a community of support for people that have experienced this tragedy.”

The support group will be called, Families for Safe Streets Nashville, a chapter of the national organization based in New York.

“The first meeting we’re essentially going to have folks come, and those that are ready to share their story – we’re going to welcome them, give them an opportunity and space to do that. Then really the direction of the group is going to be up to the group members.”

Rinne said some members could focus on advocacy work if they chose.

Tyler Page witnessed her mom’s traffic fatality in January 2019. The pair were trying to cross Old Hickory Boulevard when Page’s mom was hit and killed by an SUV.

“A lot of people don’t understand that trauma that goes on in your mind from losing someone, actually seeing someone be hit.”

Now, Page spends her time honoring her mom’s legacy through writing and her new business, The Major Comeback.

Page said the upcoming support group is needed within the community.

Those who’ve survived traffic crashes are also encouraged to attend Safe Streets Nashville. The first meeting is scheduled for February 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Recreation Center.

For more information visit here.