Nashville neighborhoods changing Halloween traditions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Donna Thomas has been collecting decorations for 29 years and decking out her home in the neighborhood for 13. (WKRN image)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 has drastically changed how we celebrate holidays in 2020.

One woman in the Inglewood neighborhood in Nashville is not letting the virus stop her from her tradition of turning her property into an epic haunted house.

Donna Thomas has been collecting decorations for 29 years and decking out her home in the neighborhood for 13 years. From the front yard, to the garage and backyard, it is a Halloween lover’s paradise.

You’ll see everything from props to skeletons and characters from famous horror films.

She hosts a free haunted house for families and kids each year. Keeping the tradition alive was important to her because she knows everyone can use a smile and something to look forward to.

Safety means everything to her.

“I had a liver transplant three years ago,” Thomas said. “I think people need a smile and I want to see people have a little fun for the holiday and I’m not going to stop my tradition. I just want to have fun and be safe.”

Her family has made several changes including hand sanitizer stations, masks, gloves to hand out candy safely and only allowing one family or household in at a time.

She is inviting neighbors to check out her display from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and also Halloween night. You can find her display at 2108 Avalon Drive.

Local health experts and the CDC recommend participating in outdoor activities for Halloween this year. Indoor activities pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Remember the three W’s:

Wash your hands

Wear your mask

Watch your distance

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE