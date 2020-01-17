Nashville musician creates petition to implement safety measures on lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the latest data from Metro Police, lower Broadway is home to the top place for violent crime in Nashville.

That intersection is 3rd & Broadway.

Those who work in the area, like musicians, have come together with a petition calling for additional safety measures.

British country singer, Sash McVeigh, started the petition.

“My friend was mugged at gunpoint. It took that happening for me to realize I needed to start something.”

As of Thursday night, the petition had almost 4,000 signatures.

McVeigh said she and others are suggesting things like musician-specific loading zones and affordable parking options for musicians at nearby garages.

She added that current loading zones are often occupied by taxis,

“Musicians are having to go and park elsewhere, and cart their drums, amps, pedalboards – thousands of dollars worth of equipment – down side streets, alleyways.”

Since last July, 17 additional Metro police officers have been assigned to the downtown Entertainment District.

Metro police told News 2 that the initiative led to 167 arrests over the last five months of 2019.

McVeigh said a representative of the Mayor’s Office also contacted her,

“He would like to put together a strategic meeting, with me and some other musicians to try and brainstorm some other ideas.”

McVeight said musician safety is key to the future economic prosperity of downtown Nashville.

“The bars that have live music do better than the ones that don’t. That’s what people want to see.”

In a statement to News 2, Metro police said the violent crime reported at 3rd & Broadway is mostly due to “the corner complex which includes multiple bars.”