Nashville murder victim’s family seeks answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man was gunned down in an Antioch apartment complex and still nobody has been arrested for the murder.

The victim’s family speaking about the tragedy called their loved one the glue of the family.

According to Metro police, Golden Hairston was murdered in Antioch on Jan. 7, 2020. His family lives in Columbia.

His mother, Pamela Anthony Paynes, says she feels hollow now that her son is gone.

“Our family is breaking. It is bad enough he is not coming back but to know that his murderer is still out there is not fair to us.”

From her Columbia apartment, filled with large posters of her son, Golden Hairston, she talked to News 2 about the son she calls her Golden Child.

“He was my gentle giant. He was like the glue that kept the family together. He loved hugs. He was a lovable person,” said Paynes.

Pamela Anthony Paynes says she still talks to her son as if his spirit is all around her. In fact, while doing an interview with News 2, she paused and stared at her porch, where a red cardinal had landed.

“There he goes right there, that’s him. His spirit is so large, so full of life and he touched so many people.”

Family members describe Goldie as caring, loving, generous.

“He never left me without saying I love you. He had a golden smile. I’m hurt and really just broken.”

According to Paynes, her son got a basketball scholarship to Lake Michigan College. He graduated with a degree and had aspirations of being an AAU Basketball coach one day.

Paynes said it’s hard to imagine that her son is gone.

“Because one day I’m speaking to my child and the next day, he is dead.”

According to Metro Police, on Jan 7. around 9:30, Hairston was outside his car talking with another man. That’s when police say a black SUV pulled up and someone inside the SUV opened fire. Hairston was struck and went to the ground. Police say the man with Hairston returned fire at the SUV.

Hairston died later that night at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“Our family is tore up. Everyone is broken. Nothing will ever be the same without my child. I feel so empty now without my baby.”

According to Metro investigators, nobody has been arrested for the murder to this date. Police said the shooting may be connected in some way to a marijuana deal but would not elaborate more at this time.

Paynes was unaware of this and responded this way.

“All I know is my son is dead, and it is a senseless murder. Period. Point blank. As far as marijuana I don’t know anything about that. All I know is my son left his home, went somewhere, and I got a call that my child had been shot. Never in a million years would I have thought a detective would tell me, mam, sorry, your son is deceased.”

Metro police said detectives have put significant resources into this murder investigation. Right now they indicate they have identified one suspect but need help from the public putting this murder puzzle together.

According to the TBI, Golden Hairston has no arrest history in Tennessee.