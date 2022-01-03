NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police announced a Nashville murder suspect was taken into custody in Clarksville following a fatal shooting in June.

According to police, 41-year-old Thomas Givens was wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Ernest Johnson.

On June 19, Johnson was found dead outside of an apartment on Charles E. Davis Boulevard in the Napier community. An investigation showed that Johnson attempted to intercede in an argument between a woman and Givens when Johnson was fatally shot.

An arrest warrant charging Givens with criminal homicide was issued on June 20.

Givens is scheduled to appear in Clarksville this week on aggravated assault and other charges. Metro police said he would be returned to Nashville in the near future.