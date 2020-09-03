Nashville mural pays tribute to ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mural honoring the late Chadwick Boseman can now be seen in South Nashville.

Charles Key painted the piece, honoring the actor’s role as Black Panther, near Fairfield and Lafayette on Tuesday.

While Key has painted across the U.S, the Nashville artist said having this one be in his hometown was important, “This one was on my heart. This guy’s a good guy. Even through his struggle, he was still going out and helping others, and by that example, is the reason why I’m painting him. He is kind of like our black superhero.”

Key’s work portrays King T’Challa in the “Wakanda Forever” pose. It was a moment Key said touched his heart.

Boseman died August 28 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.