NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The world is mourning the loss of rock superstar and actor Meat Loaf, but many in Nashville are mourning the loss of their friend and neighbor.

The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday, according to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” the statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Ice skating legend, Olympian and Nashville resident Scott Hamilton remembered his friend with a Tweet, which stated: “Today my heart is shattered at the loss of my friend. Meat was my friend, neighbor and a source of inspiration. He was much more than the actor/rock star he was known for. He was a husband, father, grandfather and a loyal friend. I will miss him until I see him again in glory.”

Travis Tritt also tweeted in memory of Meat Loaf, posting, “Woke up this morning to the sad news that Meat Loaf had passed away. What a tremendous talent gone way too soon. He was also one of the nicest people anyone could ever want to know. This world is a little less bright without him in it. #RIPMeat”

Country singer and Lower Broadway bar owner John Rich co-starred with Meat Loaf on former President Donald Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” in 2011.

“So sad to find out this morning my good friend #Meatloaf has passed. Meat had a huge heart for his fellow man, and was one of the most talented humans God ever created. A true force of nature and one of a kind. I am blessed to have had a close friendship with him. #MeatLoafRIP,” Rich tweeted. My friend Meatloaf contributed more to the American music and theatrical scene than almost anyone you can name. He fought through a rough childhood and chased his dreams till the end. He was a miracle talent on many levels and a genius creator. An American original. @RIPMeatloaf Meatloaf was a fierce Patriot for America. He travelled the world and saw how other countries lived, and understood that only in America would he have had the chances he had to succeed and overcome. He was the epitome of an American dream chaser and a great friend to me.”

Rich added Meat Loaf has not been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, tweeting “It’s time to fix that. Should have happened a long time ago.”

Group Sawyer Brown asked for prayers for comfort for Meat Loaf’s family;

“Sorry to hear that Meat Loaf passed away. That voice. Those songs. Several years ago, on a day off, we found ourselves at the same hotel where Meat Loaf was staying and he kindly gave us tickets to his show. What a night—that man knew how to deliver a song!

Prayers of comfort for his family.” Sawyer Brown

The Oak Ridge Boys expressed their astonishment over the loss of comedian Louie Anderson, tweeting: “We have lost MEAT LOAF and comic LOUIS ANDERSON …”

Dolly Parton’s sister Stella thanked Meat Loaf for the music.

“So sad to hear Rock star Meatloaf has passed away. RIP dear soul. Rock with the angels! Thanks for the music sir.” Stella Parton

Meat Loaf was 74. He is survived by Deborah Gillespie, his wife since 2007, and by daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday. Funeral announcements have not been announced.