Nashville mom charged with DUI after crash sent 2 children to hospital, Bud Light found in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing several charges, including DUI after crashing in Nashville and sending two of her children to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jazzlin Dixon, 32, was booked into the Metro jail around midnight.

According to an arrest affidavit, police responded to a crash at West Trinity Lane and Free Silver Road where they found Dixon, who was the driver of the vehicle.

Police said she was asked what happened and said her key fob had been messing up and she believed that was the reason for the crash which caused her airbags to deploy and the right side of her vehicle to be crushed.

The report said two of her children were injured and taken to the hospital. Police say the 9-year-old and 12-year-old had serious bodily injuries. Officers said Dixon had dilated pupils, watery eyes and during her Field Sobriety Test, she showed several clues consistent with people who are intoxicated.

She told police she had three Natty Ices within an hour before driving and police found a Bud Light in the vehicle. Her charges include DUI, child neglect, and child endangerment.