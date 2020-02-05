Nashville Mayor set to announce legal challenge over Governor’s school voucher program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper and former state Attorney General Bob Cooper are set to announce litigation challenging Governor Bill Lee’s Educational Savings Account bill.

The bill, passed by a single vote in 2019, diverts tax dollars to private education and allows participating families to receive debit cards worth up to $7,300 in state education money each year. It was signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Lee in May 2019.

The pending litigation is expected to be announced at a special called meeting of the Metropolitan Board of Education on Thursday.