1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Macon County Schools Moore County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Stewart County Schools United Christian Academy Warren County TN Schools

Nashville Mayor set to announce legal challenge over Governor’s school voucher program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mayor John Cooper

(WKRN Video)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper and former state Attorney General Bob Cooper are set to announce litigation challenging Governor Bill Lee’s Educational Savings Account bill.

The bill, passed by a single vote in 2019, diverts tax dollars to private education and allows participating families to receive debit cards worth up to $7,300 in state education money each year. It was signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Lee in May 2019.

The pending litigation is expected to be announced at a special called meeting of the Metropolitan Board of Education on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar