Nashville mayor proposes $1.6 billion transportation plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a sweeping new transportation plan that proposes spending $1.6 billion dollars on various projects and improvements.

Government officials heard input from more than two dozen community organizations, hosted 11 listening sessions for residents, and received more than 2,700 comments on the plan.

“The result is a people-first transportation plan that positions us competitively for grant opportunities so we can make resources go further,” Mayor Cooper said in a statement. “This plan gives us a blueprint to focus on safety, smart technology, and equality for the future transportation in our great city.”

One major project outlined is a $180 million WeGo Better Bus proposal, which seeks to expand bus services, increase frequency, and add up to 10 Neighborhood Transit Centers.

In addition to expanding bus services, the transportation plan aims to increase mobility infrastructure, invest in bikeways, sidewalks, and greenways, and reduce traffic throughout the city.

According to the proposal, these transportation improvements would mean 92% of Nashville’s population and 94% of Nashville’s workplaces would be located within a half mile of an improvement.

“And with this plan, we have a ready platform to leverage upcoming federal and state funding opportunities and partnerships,” Mayor Cooper said. “I’m proud of this work and proud of how we came together, listening to one another and celebrating great ideas, to get it done.”

You can find a copy of the complete transportation plan by clicking here.