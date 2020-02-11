Nashville mayor predicts having MLS, NASCAR at fairgrounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper says he predicts we will see MLS and NASCAR at Nashville Fairgrounds.

When asked if we will see the MLS and NASCAR at the Nashville Fairgrounds, Mayor Cooper says he predicts yes.

Mayor Cooper met with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday to ask for money for the project.

How much is the city specifically asking for?

“Well it is just a conversation about what is required to have success,” said Mayor Cooper.



The conversation has stalled the new soccer stadium from being built at the Nashville fairgrounds as Mayor Cooper refuses to sign demolition permits.

In the meantime, Mayor Cooper is hoping the state will contribute funds to make racing part of the overall vision of the fairgrounds.

“NASCAR is expressing a big interest in being here and you know it can become the kind of regional and state asset that people want it to be,” said Mayor Cooper.

After Tuesday’s meeting, there were no decisions made, but Cooper says talks will continue.

“It is a lot for the state to consider, obviously right now it is just too much for the state to consider,” said Cooper.



How much is the city asking for from the state? The exact number is still unclear.



“It is significant money,” said Mayor Cooper. “It is small compared to our baseball stadium or the final cost in that. It is small compared to other sports facilities.”



The other question is how long will the MLS wait for a decision to be made?



“This is not a decision by the MLS this is about making a successful site,” said Mayor Cooper.

The MLS has stated in the past that they might pull out if the ground is not broken on the new stadium by March.