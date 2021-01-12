Nashville mayor ends quarantine after negative COVID-19 tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has ended quarantine after receiving two negative COVID-19 test results.
Mayor Cooper told News 2 he took the tests at Meharry Medical Center and the team was “excellent.”
He went into quarantine last Tuesday after his wife, Laura, tested positive for COVID-19. Mayor Cooper has been working remotely.
