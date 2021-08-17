Nashville Mayor ‘disappointed’ in Governor’s Executive Order on opting out of school mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he’s disappointed in Governor Bill Lee’s new Executive Order regarding school mask mandates.

Monday, Governor Lee issued an order that would allow parents to opt their children out of mask mandates enacted by local schools or health boards.

Metro Nashville Public Schools will not be changing its mandatory mask policy.

Mayor Cooper said the Executive Order undermines Nashville parents who are trying to protect their kids, especially those who don’t qualify for a shot.

While 55% of Nashvillians have gotten at least one does of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Mayor reminded people that the Delta variant is still spreading rapidly.

Last week, Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced its ER and adult hospital had reached full capacity, forcing them to turn away patients from other hospitals.

Mayor Cooper said to best way to provide hospital’s relief and parents peace of mind is to get vaccinated.

“I can’t say it more clearly or too little. The way to help Vanderbilt, to help health providers, is vaccinations,” he continued, “Masks do help. They’re not as helpful as vaccinations. For people who can’t get vaccinated like children, I hope they do wear a mask. If we are concerned about hospital numbers rising we should be encouraging neighbors to get vaccinated.”

Mayor Cooper also responded to local venues and businesses requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test. He said while Tennessee law does not allow requirements of vaccines, there are great people in the city encouraging more people to get vaccinated.