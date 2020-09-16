Nashville mayor addresses Metro Council on property tax increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper and State Comptroller Justin Wilson addressed Metro City Council Tuesday night about an effort to roll back Nashville’s property tax increase.

If the 34% property tax increase is repealed in a December special election, according to the mayor, the city will be unable to fund adequate police and fire departments, trash will go uncollected, and teachers will leave.

“There will be no way to pay for any of this,” Mayor Cooper said. “It takes the problem of financial weakness and makes it chronic and permanent.”

Comptroller Wilson also warned against rolling back the tax increase.

“It’s kind of like Metro would be like a teenager coming to their parent asking for $20 to go to the movies,” Wilson said. “Understand what this means. No longer do you set spending for Metro, [the] comptroller’s office does. You do not want that.”

If metro cannot balance a budget, as a last resort, the comptroller will manage its finances.

The city’s election commission is expected to decide on the property tax referendum by Friday.