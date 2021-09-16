Nashville massage therapist accused of rape arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a year of investigating, Metro police have arrested and charged a massage therapist accused of raping his client.

A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday night charging Thomas Jackson with rape and sexual battery.

The 30-year-old is accused of assaulting a 31-year-old woman during an appointment at Massage Envy in West Nashville last March.

According to investigators, the victim regularly received massages at the business and had been a member since 2013. The victim reported after her 90-minute massage, Jackson asked if she would like to extend it for 30 more minutes.

Police said it was during that time that Jackson assaulted her. She told him to stop, and as soon as she left the business, she called police.

Jackson was fired after a complaint was filed.

Mug of Thomas Jackson, massage therapist accused of rape. (Courtesy MNPD)

He is currently being jailed in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Now Metro police are asking if anyone else has been victimized by Jackson. They’re urged to contact MNPD’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 615-862-7540.