Nashville man wrongfully convicted of 1998 murder, to walk free after district attorney investigates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – He’s been in prison for nearly 20 years, but now he is the first inmate to walk free after an investigation from the Davidson County District Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit.

Joseph Webster was sentenced to life in prison for the 1998 murder of Leroy Owens, a witness said at the time it was over drugs and money.

Webster was one of the first applicants to the DA’s Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in 2016.

In court Tuesday, CRU’s head, Assistant DA Sunny Eaton told Judge Dozier they had the wrong guy.

“The state has spent hundreds of hours and several years on this investigation. We are not blind to the weight of disturbing the decision of a jury, and would not be asking the court to disturb that decision if, we had not lost confidence in this conviction, and, sir, at this point, the state has fully lost confidence in the conviction of Mr. Webster,” Eaton said.

Webster’s attorney, Daniel Horwitz, also told Dozier that evidence was never thoroughly vetted or presented in trial 14 years ago.

“We found new witnesses, we found incredibly inculpatory evidence related to cars that were involved in this matter,” Horwitz told media after the hearing.

Part of that evidence was DNA on the murder weapon– a cinderblock used to beat Owens to death on the street in South Nashville. It was a man’s, but not Webster’s.

Two witnesses written down by police were also never brought to the stand, both described two male suspects, both taller and skinnier than Webster, and never mentioning his 12 gold teeth.

Horwtiz also said they found a new witness claiming Webster’s half-brother was bragging about committing the murder. This is in addition to past evidence of his own family saying the same thing.

“He’s always held his head high and always he was going be exonerated for this and always believed he was going to be reunited with his family,” Horwitz said of Webster, “He’s gotten through these past 15 years based on his faith and belief in the justice of this system.”

Judge Dozier originally said he would take a few days to review and make his decision, but he filed his order by 3:30 p.m. that day to overturn the conviction and let Webster walk.

The district attorney’s office did not clarify if they will be pursing another suspect, but they did say the investigation is ongoing.

