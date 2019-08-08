Nashville man with ties to El Paso sets up fundraising concert

As El Paso continues to recover from the weekend’s mass shootings, a Nashville man with ties to the Sun City has come up with a way for Music City to help out.

In his guitar shop in East Nashville, songs bring Manuel Delgado a little closer to his roots in West Texas.

“When you hear of something like what happened in El Paso, it’s heart wrenching,” said Delgado.

Delgado’s ties to El Paso date back to 1944, the year his father was born.

It’s now home to family members at the border, friends, and students.

“We’re not looking at it as, ‘oh my gosh’ this horrible thing that happened one-thousand miles away,” he said. “It’s ‘oh my gosh’ we should call and check and see if so-and-so is OK, if they are OK, if the kids are OK.'”

That’s when Delgado knew he had to do something to help.

After days of thought, Delgado came up with his idea – using his space next to his workshop for a concert to help raise money for the victims and their families.

All proceeds will go to the El Paso Community Foundation, which works with the county and city of El Paso to help distribute funds to the victims’ families.

“The people are resilient,” said Delgado. “Are they going to bounce back? Absolutely, they already are. It’s a family community so they’re coming together to support one another.”

8/8 Concert:

At Delgado Guitars, East Nashville at 6:30 pm – All donations will go to the El Paso Community Foundation

8/9 Concert:

At Delgado Guitars, East Nashville at 6:30 pm – Half of donations will go to El Paso victims’ families