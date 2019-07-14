Nashville man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed his passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after a single-car crash that killed his passenger Saturday night.

Officials responded to reports of a crash on Chandler Road Saturday night.

Police said 31-year-old Steven McCartt was driving his 2015 Nissan 370 east on Chandler Road in a slight curve when he crossed over the westbound lanes and left the road, striking a tree on the passenger side.

Allison Neeb, 26, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died. McCartt was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said McCartt showed signs of impairment while doing field sobriety tests and smelled of alcohol. He admitted to drinking beer.

Officers said McCartt was convicted of DUI in 2014 and will be charged upon his release from the hospital.