Nashville man killed in I-40 crash at Broadway exit

Crews are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 40 Eastbound in Davidson County at exit 209B.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say a 21-year-old driver from Nashville was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion as he traveled east on Interstate 40 in the far left lane. Police say he was speeding and lost control at the curve before the Broadway exit. The car traveled sideways as it crossed all three lanes of traffic, entered the exit ramp to Broadway, and crashed into a rock wall. The crash happened just after 2 p.m.

Officers say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. He did not show any signs of physical impairment.

Metro police are still working to find the driver’s next of kin.