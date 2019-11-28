Nashville man killed in crash on Wilson County interstate

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old Nashville man was killed when the van he was driving rear-ended a semi truck stopped in traffic Wednesday afternoon on the interstate in Wilson County.

The crash happened on I-40 eastbound near the Highway 109 exit.

A report released Thursday morning by Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver killed as Brock Dalton Dorman, a 26-year-old man from Nashville. Dorman was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

Investigators determined there were no skid marks and it did not appear that Dorman attempted to stop.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, the crash report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.