MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 near the Tennessee-Kentucky border Tuesday night where roadwork is currently taking place.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the crash happened at 5:51 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 1.2 in Montgomery County. THP said both vehicles involved were both in the same lane.

According to THP, traffic came to a stop due to roadwork in Kentucky, which led to a 2022 Toyota Camry colliding with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Camry was identified as Marques Johnson, 38, of Nashville.

Johnson has since been pronounced dead. The occupants of the tractor-trailer were not injured.