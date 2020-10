NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Harding Place Friday morning.

Police say 32-year-old Justin Elliot was driving his 1996 GMC Sonoma east in the 600 block of Harding Place at 7 a.m. when his truck left the roadway and hit a light pole.

Elliot was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.