Nashville man faces federal charges after pointing gun at police in Buena Vista neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is facing federal charges after pointing a gun at police earlier this month, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee said 27-year-old Jotez Anderson, of Nashville, has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On June 3, two officers with Metro Police responded to a call on 18th Avenue North for a person with a gun. When officers arrived, they saw Anderson and another person outside the home arguing.

The officers heard someone yell ‘he’s got a gun’ and saw Anderson run toward the back of the house.

Officers started to run after Anderson, and noticed a gun in his hand.

During the incident, Anderson pointed the gun at each officer, before both officers shot at him. Anderson continued to avoid arrest until a K-9 unit arrived. Anderson then surrendered to police and had been shot in the hand.

Police found a pistol with an extended magazine in the house where Anderson fled.

Officials said Anderson was previously convicted of attempted first degree murder in Davidson County Criminal Court. He received a sentence of 15 years. He was on parole at the time of the incident.

If convicted, Anderson could face up to 10 years in prison.

