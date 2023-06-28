LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested in connection with a residential fire in Lebanon.

Officials said on Thursday, June 8, the Lebanon fire and police department responded to the 500 block of Cainsville Road for reports of a residential fire that had spread to a neighboring house.

Once surrounding residents were removed from the home and the fire was extinguished, the Lebanon Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office went to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Over the course of the investigation, officials said they developed information that led them to believe the fire was suspicious.

On Tuesday, June 27, officers with the Lebanon Police Department obtained warrants charging Ian Thompson, 27, of Nashville with two counts of arson. The next day, Thompson was scheduled to fly back to Nashville and was arrested when he arrived at Nashville International Airport.