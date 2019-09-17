Nashville man arrested following police pursuit on I-40 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old Nashville man has been arrested after a pursuit Tuesday morning along the interstate in Putnam County.

According to a crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Donald Jones was pulled over by a trooper around 6:30 a.m. for driving erratically and failing to maintain his lane on I-40 eastbound near the Monterey exit.

The trooper approached Jones and collected his driver’s license and registration. When the trooper returned to his patrol vehicle, Jones reportedly drove off, which led to a law enforcement pursuit.

As the two reached the Monterey exit, troopers said Jones went from the left lane of the interstate to the exit ramp, lost control of his vehicle and then slammed into a rock wall. He was injured as a result, the crash report indicates.

Jones had several active warrants out of Nashville and will be charged in Putnam County, investigators said.