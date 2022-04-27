LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is behind bars after a stolen vehicle was detected by an LPR camera in Middle Tennessee. While his name may sound familiar, it’s probably not who you think it is.

Garth Brooks II, 26, was arrested after he was spotted driving a stolen car in La Vergne.

The Blue Sentinel Program for the La Vergne Police Department detected the stolen vehicle Wednesday driving eastbound on Murfreesboro Road. The vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery out of Metro Nashville earlier this week.

LPD Sgt. Eric Staats pulled the vehicle over in a fast-food parking lot, where he and several other officers conducted a felony stop. Brooks was taken into custody at the scene, and two passengers were later released without charges.

Brooks is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license.