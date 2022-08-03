MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was arrested in connection with a Montgomery County investigation that extends back to the beginning of the year.

Jaylen Allen was taken into custody, accused of breaking into post office boxes in Montgomery County.

Jaylen Allen mugshot (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation began after complaints started coming into the sheriff’s office at the beginning of the year.

Victims in Montgomery County began to notice that checks being mailed and dropped off at United States Post Office boxes were failing to reach their intended locations. However, the checks were being cashed or deposited into unfamiliar bank accounts with exaggerated values.

“We began to correlate reports from victims who reported mailing checks here in Montgomery County only to discover the check never arrived and money was debited from their banking account,” said investigator McKenzie Knotts. “It became clear criminal activity was afoot and we began working with our investigative team to unravel an emerging pattern of criminal activity.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began investigating alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the United States Postal Inspection Service. Over the course of the investigation, Allen was identified as a suspect.

After obtaining a search warrant in Davison County, authorities were able to recover the following at a Nashville residence:

Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

116 personal and business checks

76 credit/debit cards

Cash

Computers

Smartphones

Firearms

A specialized post office box key

The recovered checks totaled $47,284.97.

Allen was arrested for his role in the check-theft operation. He is facing multiple counts of forgery and theft for a total bond of $125,000.

The suspect is currently out on bond.

Authorities believe additional arrests or indictments will come in this investigation. Anyone with more information on Allen or anyone he may have been working with is asked to contact Investigator Knotts at (931) 648-0611 Ext. 13404 or the Criminal Investigation and Intel Division at (931) 648-0611 Ext. 13449.