Nashville Junior Predators stuck in Texas as winter storm ravages state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family from Nashville is part of a group of young athletes stuck in Texas as winter weather shuts down parts of the state.

Demand and overloaded utilities led to power outages lasting several days, and some residents are without water due to pipes bursting.

The 2007 AAA Junior Predators from Nashville have been in Austin since last Friday for a tournament called the Superseries AAA Elite Hockey Austin Shootout.

“It originally got scheduled for Omaha and got changed to Austin, and we were all very excited to come to Austin because it was 77 degrees the week before,” said parent Blair Teasdale who attended the tournament with her son.

Their game Monday morning was canceled due to weather and Teasdale said they woke up to their hotel having no power.

“There was no food, no power,” Teasdale described. “At 4 o’clock the hotel had four items of food and there was a long line of people trying to get food. They had the power to the elevators and the hallway lights. That’s the only power we had. “

She said, like other places in Austin, the pipes burst in their hotel leading to flooding and the water being shut off.

MORE: 7 million under boil notice in Texas as power outages persist amid another winter storm

“[Wednesday] we got to a hotel that had power and took a shower,” she said. “After that, the water was all shut off all over Austin.”

She said they had to drive around for hours looking for food in the city.

“The roads are icy, nobody knows how to drive on them. It’s literally been terrible,” Teasdale said. “We found a Target that was open somewhere and tried to go but they had no power on. It’s just emergency lights and it was crowded. We had to use what battery we had left on our phones – use our light to look on the aisles for food. All that was left was junk food. There was nothing.”

She said their group has 19 kids, but there were teams from other parts of the country as well when the frigid temperatures struck the state of Texas.

“The parents all kind of gathered in the lobby with a candle. There were a couple of electric candles they brought there and we had all our big coats on and some blankets, and we tried to make the best of it and played some card games,” Teasdale said. “The boys had a blast the first couple of days. They went out in the snow and played and had a good time. Now everybody is getting a bit angsty. As of yesterday, people are getting a little angsty and just trying to get out of here.”

Teasdale said they’ve had multiple flights cancelled over the past few days, and Thursday morning she said their flight scheduled for Thursday has been canceled as well. Still, they are trying to find the silver lining.

“Really one lesson is working together and making the best of the situation. I think it’s been good for the boys in seeing how parents handle it when there’s nothing you can do,” she said. “We’re all alive and healthy and we’re going to get home eventually.”