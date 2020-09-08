Nashville International Airport sees uptick in holiday travel since the onset of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This month, BNA is reporting a 60% drop in travelers compared to a year ago, however, those numbers are looking up thanks to the holiday weekend.

“It is actually my fourth time flying,” said Appiah Sarpong, who was leaving Nashville on Monday.

In April, airport officials reported a 95% drop in passengers compared to the same month last year. But that’s improved over the last several months. Travel is up 30% compared to roughly four months ago.

“I didn’t feel like the airports would be crowded,” said Sheilla Lienert from Cleveland, Ohio. “I felt like right now things are probably safer to fly than they were before.”

Nashville International Airport has several precautions in place. Sanitizing stations, free masks, cleaning protocols, and social distancing reminders can be seen and heard throughout the airport.

“It’s been awesome,” said Alexanne Wagner from Los Angeles. “I mean nobody’s here. Getting through TSA is super quick.”

So far, the airport authority has kept all of its employees. Various businesses within the airport like restaurants and retail stores operate independently.

