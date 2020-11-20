Nashville infectious disease doctor explains concerns over COVID-19 hospitalizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — There are a lot of numbers to keep track of when it comes to COVID-19. However, one Nashville infectious disease doctor said there’s one figure he’s watching closely – hospitalizations.

Dr. David Aronoff spoke with News 2’s Alex Denis about his concerns. “We recently saw about 2,000 people put in the hospital with Covid-19 across the state.”

He placed an extra emphasis on the number of Tennesseans hospitalized. “If that burden gets increasingly high, that may jeopardize our ability to take care of people in the hospitals or who need to be in the hospital for reasons other than Covid 19.”

Dr. Aronoff explained across the state, for every 100 people who get diagnosed with Covid-19 about 95 of them will recover without needing hospitalization. The remaining five typically are admitted to the hospital. “One in about every 100 people will die of the infection.”

These rates, he said, are moving in the wrong direction. He added, not being careful during the holiday will only make them worse.