NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon turned into a night of violence and vandalism across the city of Nashville, including along Broadway.

Big Time Boots was one of the businesses hit on Broadway Saturday night. The owner, Ed Smith, shared the surveillance footage from his store showing rioters breaking in, causing extensive damage, including setting a fire in the store.

