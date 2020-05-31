Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’ rioters could face federal charges

Photo showing windows damaged at the Metro Courthouse building during the previous night’s protests Sunday May 31, 2020.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Violent protesters and rioters who caused damage and vandalism across Nashville on Saturday night could be subject to federal charges, according to US Attorney General Don Cochran.

Cochran tells News 2 in a statement that there “are a number of federal statutes in play here as peaceful protests were hijacked by violent radical individuals.”

“If investigations determine that federal laws were violated, we will seek appropriate charges against those individuals,” said Cochran.

Rioters broke out windows, defaced buildings, and set fires. A large amount of the damage occurred at the Metropolitan Nashville Courthouse and at Public Square Park as well as on lower Broadway.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: