Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Protestors march to Capitol Hill for George Floyd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A protest rally and march took place in downtown Nashville on Saturday afternoon for George Floyd, a man who was killed earlier this week in Minneapolis by a police officer.
Thousands of people came out with signs condemning police brutality and calling for change. Crowds marched to Capitol Hill from First Baptist Church Capitol Hill chanting such phrases like ‘Justice for George Floyd,’ ‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘I Can’t Breathe,’ and ‘No Peace.’
Groups who took part include The Brother’s Round Table, Keva Inc., Equity Alliance, and the NAACP. Organizers of the rally stood in solidarity with victims of police brutality and white supremacy.
The rally was held at Legislative Plaza from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Afterwards, the crowd began marching toward Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
WATCH the full rally again below:
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.