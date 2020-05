Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is authorizing the National Guard to mobilize in Nashville “in response to protests that have now taken a violent, unlawful turn in Nashville.”

In a tweet, Governor Lee called the violent protests ‘unacceptable’ and that it is “not a reflection of our state…”

The threat to both peace and property is unacceptable and we will work with local law enforcement and community leaders to restore safety and order. This is not a reflection of our state or the fundamental American right to peaceful protest. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) May 31, 2020

