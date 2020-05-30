Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: At least 5 arrested, no officers injured at Metro Police central precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s ‘I Will Breathe’ Rally in protest of police brutality and to encourage change has marched through downtown Nashville to the central police precinct on Korean Veterans Blvd.

The crowd damaged a Metro police car, drawing a pig in spray paint on the hood, damaging the windshield, and placing signs such as “Who do you call when the murderer wears a badge?” on the car.

PHOTOS: Protesters in #Nashville march to police precinct demanding change after the death of #GeorgeFlyod @WKRN pic.twitter.com/iRbOdN2xKc — Nickelle Smith (@WKRNNickelle) May 30, 2020

Metro officers in riot gear, some on horseback, were being pummeled with trash, water bottles, and yelled at by the crowd. The crowd was chanting phrases such as ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Say His Name.’

#VIDEO: Protestors have moved to the Metro police central precinct where windows of a police cruiser have been smashed & the car has been spray-painted with an image of a pig & profanity. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/UxkOmNzYpn — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) May 30, 2020

One of our News 2 photographers described the crowd throwing rocks and garbage. Our crews had to back out of the crowd because the crowds became violent when we went on the air.

Nashville’s Fraternal Order of Police tells News 2 that no officers have been injured so far in the incident. Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall tells us that at least five people have been arrested so far.

