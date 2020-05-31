Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Cooper issues state of emergency, 10 p.m. curfew now in effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper has signed Executive Order No. 9, declaring a state of civil emergency after ‘I Will Breathe’ protests turned violent and led to vandalism including a fire at the Metro Courthouse.

Earlier, Cooper condemned protesters who continued to destroy the city, saying ‘We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence’ and telling them to go home.

This afternoon’s rally for George Floyd and racial justice was peaceful. I attended and listened.



We cannot let today’s message of reform descend into further violence. If you mean our city harm, go home. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 31, 2020

Metro Police issued a curfew for the entire city beginning at 10 p.m. and strongly urging those causing harm to leave. They earlier deployed gas on Broadway to disperse crowds and deployed gas at the courthouse to protect the building after protesters set it on fire.

A 10 p.m. curfew is in effect. Those harming our city should leave. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020

The curfew is in effect in 35 min. Anyone on the streets after 10 p.m. is subject to arrest. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020

WeGo Public Transit has also suspended service across the city for the rest of the evening out of precaution.

News 2 is continuing to follow the latest developments from around Nashville as protests have broken out after Saturday’s “I Will Breathe” rally. Click here to read more.