Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: 28 arrests during protests, after curfew

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police officers arrested 28 people during Saturday’s protests and after the 10:00 p.m. curfew took effect.

A peaceful rally on the Legislative Plaza included speeches from state and local leaders. As the day went on, some people turned to vandalizing and setting fires.

Police said 21 of the 28 arrested are from Davidson County. Four are from Tennessee, but live outside of Davidson County and three are from out of state.

According to MNPD, four people were arrested during a confrontation with officers outside the Central Precinct, including 1 person from Arlington, TX.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, only 8 of the 28 arrested were still in jail.

