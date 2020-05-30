Nashville ‘I Will Breathe’: Smoke canisters deployed on protesters on Broadway

WARNING: Some offensive language possible in pictures and video on this article.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smoke canisters have been deployed on lower Broadway as a large number of protesters left the Metro Police central precinct and began their march toward the Cumberland River.

Most #protestors have left the police precinct on a march to #Broadway in #Nashville. Police say they are going to deploy smoke canisters on Broadway. If you’re there, please go home now. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/GyEBbl74ng — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 30, 2020

Some of the protesters remain at the central precinct, and are confronting officers protecting the police station and yelling at them.

Several protestors have now moved to the @MNPDNashville Central precinct to confront officers. You can hear them yelling at officers in this video. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/YUjIxffiBJ — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) May 30, 2020

Organizers chant “no justice, no peace” outside the @MNPDNashville Central Precinct pic.twitter.com/9zeFTcaNsm — CB Cotton (@CB_Cotton) May 30, 2020

It is unclear at this time where the protesters are marching to, the crowd marched onto 1st Avenue North back toward Public Square Park.

