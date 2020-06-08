Nashville Humane Society reopens Tuesday, June 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Society is set to reopen this week. Officials said they’re planning to reopen on Tuesday, June 9.

Tuesday through Saturday they will have the following adoption times:

10 a.m.

11:30 a.m.

1:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

Adoption time will allow for three different groups of up to three people per group.

Sunday appointment times are as follows:

12 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3:00 p.m.

Each appointment will last for one hour. People can go to the shelter and visit with adoptable animals, and finalize that adoption if there is a match.

Officials said they will clean surfaces after each appointment block. Employees will have their temperatures checked and are required to wear masks.

Staff said they’re also asking the public to wear a mask should they come in, there will be no exceptions made.

People should wait near the front doors, and a staff member will bring them into the facility. You can look at an array of pets available here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE