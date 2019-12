NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Giving Tuesday is a national day of recognition and support for not-for-profits.

The Nashville Humane Society is asking for your help this year.

Officials say they need money for new kennels, renovations to cat holding, grooming and recovery suites.

This would give them more space and help them save more lives.

This year NHA is matching funds for Giving Tuesday.

That means every dollar is doubled.