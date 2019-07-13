Nashville Humane needs help fostering 80 cats rescued from hoarding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association has put out an urgent plea for foster help with nearly 100 cats found living in deplorable conditions in Texas arriving this week.

The Humane Society of the United States (HCUS) rescued nearly 200 animals from a hoarding situation in Texas, and reached out to Nashville to help with 80 of the cats now under-nourished, many suffering from respiratory infections.

The cats and kittens will arrive Thursday and they will need a lot of attention and care to be nursed back to health.

“Hoarding does happen more often than any of us would ever want to see,” said Becca Morris with Nashville Humane, “We do know that we have some cats that are going to be joining our program that have body scores of a one, which means dehydrated, they’re very skinny.”

Nashville Humane is asking for foster families that can keep a cat away from other animals, in a bathroom or other small room to allow them time to heal. This could be anywhere from a week to four weeks, depending on their health. Then return them to be re-assessed and put into the adoption program.

“What we’re looking for is that you’re able to keep the cat separate from your personal pet, and that’s for your own personal pet’s protection as well as that so this cat can actually have some calm time to start that healing process,” Morris said.

There is also an opportunity to adopt when the cats return to health. However, you can also help by adopting a cat already at the shelter to help free up space.

“Because we have so many coming in at one time, what we’re doing is an emergency triage in-take and then we’re slowly going to let these animals come back for their full in-take where our medical team can focus primarily on that group of kittens or cats,” Morris said.

If you like to help foster, email foster@nashvillehumane.org and put “Texas Cat Foster” in the subject line.

By taking in these 80 cats, Nashville is helping free up space for the HCUS to help with animals affected by Tropical Storm Barry.