Nashville Humane brings in 19 dogs from Dekalb Co. animal cruelty case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association says they are assisting the Dekalb County Animal Shelter by bringing in dogs from an animal cruelty case.

According to a Facebook post by the humane association, they traveled to Smithville to help with a hound cruelty case and are bringing back 19 dogs that were surrendered into their care.

The post says the dogs are in various stages of neglect and need intensive medical care. Many will need foster homes where they can learn life off of a chain.

If you are interested in fostering any of the dogs, email erica@nashvillehumane.org.