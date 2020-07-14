Nashville Humane Association asks for bath towel donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is asking the public for bath towel donations.

NHA officials told News 2 they’re desperately low on bath towels. The towels are used for bedding, baths and provide comfort after spay and neuter surgeries for the animals.

If you have any gently used or new bath towels, you can donate them here:

213 Oceola Ave, Nashville TN 37209

NHA has large yellow bins in their parking lot for contact-less drop off donations. You can access these bins from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

You can also order bath towels from their Amazon Wish List here.