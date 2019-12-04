Nashville Honky Tonk entrepreneur Alton Ross Jr. dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Alton Ross Jr. passed away suddenly on December 1st, 2019 at 83 years old.

He was born in Tompkinsville Kentucky and was a sports star at Tompkinsville High School.

He started his career managing a Fruit of the Loom plant in Lafayette.

He left manufacturing to become a stockbroker, eventually rising to the position of partner and head of retail sales for the Tennessee region of Nashville-based J.C. Bradford & Co.

He was proud of Nashville’s downtown growth and Broadway’s stature with music lovers.

Al had a vision to buy property on Broadway.

Establishments with which he was involved include Honky Tonk Central, Rippy’s Bar & Grill, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, The Diner, and Old Hickory Country Club.



For a time, he owned the Nashville Kats Arena Football League team.

He was a member of the U.S. Army.

He was also a volunteer every Monday since 2015 for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

He donated a room at the hospital in honor of his two granddaughters, Lindsey & Jessica.