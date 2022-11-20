NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Holiday Music Special has announced the entertainment for the 2022 program, which will air on News 2!

This year’s one-hour broadcast will feature performances from Dailey & Vincent, Debbie Gibson, Fisk Jubilee Singers, J.D. McPherson & Lucie Silvas, Hardrive Dancers, Music City Strings, Old Crow Medicine Show, Pistol Annies, Runaway June, Kyla Jade, Jake Hoot, Walker Hayes and The War & Treaty.

The artists will be performing from iconic locations throughout Nashville, including Ryman Auditorium, The Place at Fifth + Broadway, GEODIS Park, Skyway Studios and the Glen Campbell Museum.

Brad Paisley, Tyler Hubbard, Maddie & Tae, Reba McEntire, Kasey Musgraves, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jon Pardi, Keith Urban, and Dolly Parton are all expected to deliver special holiday messages to viewers.

And of course, Santa Claus will come to town and make a special appearance as well.

The special will be hosted by News 2’s Good Morning Nashville anchors Nikki Burdine, Neil Orne and Good Morning Nashville meteorologist Meaghan Thomas.

Singer, songwriter, and music producer Chris Kirkpatrick will tap in as the program’s national host, and former Miss Tennessee USA and Miss USA finalist Allee-Sutton Hethcoat will be a special correspondent.

Viewers will have three opportunities to watch the program during the holiday season: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9 at 12:30 a.m., and Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.

“This program is a beloved community tradition and such a festive way to kick off the holiday season,” said Julie Carell Stadler, co-producer and daughter of the late Monroe Carell Jr. and Ann Scott Carell. “The special brings so much joy to the patients and families of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. We love that the special is a holiday gift for all, and we are ecstatic to share the program with families nationwide to continue supporting Monroe Carell, our incredible children’s hospital.”

The special will also benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt while sharing inspiring stories of hope from within hospital walls.

Click here to learn more.